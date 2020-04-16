Leonardo DiCaprio offers fans the chance to win a role in his new film

"Bob (De Niro) and I are going to be starring in a film called 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and if you've ever wondered what it is be like to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance," DiCaprio said in a social media video posting with Robert De Niro on Wednesday (April 15).

"We're offering a walk-on role, you'll spend the day on the set with the three of us, and of course you'll attend the premiere," De Niro added.

The challenge, launched on Tuesday (April 14) by businessman Michael Rubin, asks celebrities to offer unique experiences.

Some are available for auction to the highest bidder while others operate as a sweepstake to anyone donating as little as $10.