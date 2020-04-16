Leonardo DiCaprio offers fans the chance to win a role in his new film

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering fans the opportunity to win a walk-on role in their upcoming film "Killers of the Flower Moon" if they donate funds through the "All in Challenge," which supports DiCaprio's "America's Food Fund," "Meals on Wheels" and "No Kid Hungry."

0
"Bob (De Niro) and I are going to be starring in a film called 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and if you've ever wondered what it is be like to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance," DiCaprio said in a social media video posting with Robert De Niro on Wednesday (April 15).

"We're offering a walk-on role, you'll spend the day on the set with the three of us, and of course you'll attend the premiere," De Niro added.

The challenge, launched on Tuesday (April 14) by businessman Michael Rubin, asks celebrities to offer unique experiences.

Some are available for auction to the highest bidder while others operate as a sweepstake to anyone donating as little as $10.




