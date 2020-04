Thank You Signs Pop Up Across Philadelphia In Support Of Frontline Workers Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:05s - Published now Jessica Kartalija reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Thank You Signs Pop Up Across Philadelphia In Support Of Frontline Workers LEADERS OF CHARTER SCHOOL WHEREHE ATTENDED A GETTING ANADDITIONAL $10,000 TO AN AWARDSTARTED BY THE MAYOR.SIGNS OF HOPE POPPED UPACROSS PHILADELPHIA.WE MET SOME PEOPLE BEHIND THEM.WE SURPRISED EVERYONE.WE JUST DID IT.BUILDINGS DARKENED BY THEPANDEMIC GOT A SPLASH OF COLORWEDNESDAY.AS I WAS GOING THROUGH CENTERCITY, I SAW THESE BOARDED UPBUSINESSES.I THOUGHT WHY DON'T WE DO BIGPOSTERS.GIANT THANK YOU NOTES, LOVELETTERS REALLY TO THE MEN ANDWOMEN WHO KEEP OUR CITY GOING.ONE READS.TO THE NURSE WEARING THE SPONGEBOB SCRUBS, WE THANK YOU TRIPLE.THE REACTION HAS BEENIMMEDIATE AND WONDERFUL.VISIT PHILLY CEO JEFF SAIDTHE IDEA WAS MAYOR JIM KENNEY'S.HE WANTED TO START A THANK YOUCAMPAIGN FOR THE FRONT LINEFIGHTERS.YES, THE HEALTHCARE WORKERS BUTALSO THE GROCERY STORE EMPLOYEESCLEANING CREWS, TRANSPORTATIONDRIVERS AND MORE .THE MOST TRUE IMPORTANT WORDSARE THANK YOU.VISIT PHILLY WORKED WITHARTISTS TO DESIGN THE POSTERS.SIMONE WAS ONE OF THEM.WE HAD SO MANY PEOPLESTOPPING, EVEN POLICE OFFICERSSTOPPING.THERE WAS A COP ON CHESTNUTSTREET.GOOD JOB.AFTER BEING QUARANTINED.SHE THE THE PROJECT TOOK ON ADEEPER MEANING.ARE YOU GOING TO BE ANOTHERPERSON TO BRING SOMEONE ELSEDOWN OR WILL YOU BE SOMEONE TOHELP OTHERS.I HOPE I CAN BE SOMEONE TO HELPOTHER PEOPLE.POSTEDS WILL STAY UP AS LONGAS BUSINESSES ARE CLOSED ANDBUILDINGS BOARDED UP.HOPEFULLY NOT LONG.WE'LL BE VERY HAPPY ON THEDAY THAT WE CAN HELP BUSINESSOWNERS TAKE DOWN THOSE BOARDEDUP WINDOWS AND TAKE DOWN THOSE





