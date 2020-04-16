Coronavirus Update: NYPD Loses 2 More Members To COVID-19 As Governor Plans More Testing For First Responders Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:04s - Published now Coronavirus Update: NYPD Loses 2 More Members To COVID-19 As Governor Plans More Testing For First Responders The NYPD lost two more members to the coronavirus Wednesday, the same day the governor announced his plan to get more first responders tested; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. 0

