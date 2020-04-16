Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Why Isn't Illinois Asking For Help With Unemployment System From Feds?

Why Isn't Illinois Asking For Help With Unemployment System From Feds?

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Why Isn't Illinois Asking For Help With Unemployment System From Feds?

Why Isn't Illinois Asking For Help With Unemployment System From Feds?

With unemployment numbers at an all-time high, the federal government is helping some states process claims faster.

But Illinois isn't getting that help.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Illinois_Hotels

Illinois Hotel & Lodging Assn. RT @AHLA: AHLA is asking members to share their experience applying for the Paycheck Protection Program, so we can help improve the process… 15 hours ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago RT @MarParNews: Here in Illinois there’s a family of recovered #COVID19 patients asking others who have recovered the same thing: donate bl… 2 days ago

MarParNews

Marissa Parra Here in Illinois there’s a family of recovered #COVID19 patients asking others who have recovered the same thing: d… https://t.co/uqyH7g7fjf 2 days ago

chicagobars

Chicago Bars RT @BlueRoomStream: House GOP Leader Durkin: "Every day my office and my colleagues office, Democrat and Republican, are inundated with cal… 3 days ago

BlueRoomStream

BlueRoomStream House GOP Leader Durkin: "Every day my office and my colleagues office, Democrat and Republican, are inundated with… https://t.co/ZJqxd1vxd9 3 days ago

sandm7000

MarsMD @GavinNewsom Gov, this is great that you are working with Gov Cuomo. Are helping Michigan too? They are so badly hi… https://t.co/36cwjrRlIM 6 days ago

ciaramitari

Victoria Ciaramitaro🙏 WeAreHearWithYou#WWG1WGA @LoveBling6 Hello maybe you can help with this I want to Doctor in Jerseyville Illinois to get medicine that the pr… https://t.co/GZGqq6kHRz 1 week ago

wandtvnews

WAND TV News ILLINOIS (WAND) - Public universities in Illinois dealing with financial fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak are ask… https://t.co/duqdogsDDf 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.