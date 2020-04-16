Global  

'Newcastle's Saudi links must be scrutinised'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:11s - Published
'Newcastle's Saudi links must be scrutinised'

'Newcastle's Saudi links must be scrutinised'

Former Newcastle assistant manager Iain Dowie says the club's proposed takeover must be scrutinised because of Saudi Arabia's human rights record

