America's first family videos on COVID-19 Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 00:20s - Published 1 week ago America's first family videos on COVID-19 **Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. WHITE HOUSE - U.S first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump released videos to thank people and small business for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this MissingPersonsMysteries @KendallRaeOnYT @YouTube Just a heads up... YT has been taking down videos and striking channels that talk about th… https://t.co/xW2Pbgq0B7 1 week ago