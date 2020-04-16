Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > America's first family videos on COVID-19

America's first family videos on COVID-19

Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 00:20s - Published
America's first family videos on COVID-19

America's first family videos on COVID-19

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided.

Please turn on cc to select.

WHITE HOUSE - U.S first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump released videos to thank people and small business for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillMelder

MissingPersonsMysteries @KendallRaeOnYT @YouTube Just a heads up... YT has been taking down videos and striking channels that talk about th… https://t.co/xW2Pbgq0B7 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.