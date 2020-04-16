Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IRS Launches Online Form to Get Stimulus Checks Faster

IRS Launches Online Form to Get Stimulus Checks Faster

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
IRS Launches Online Form to Get Stimulus Checks Faster

IRS Launches Online Form to Get Stimulus Checks Faster

The new online form at irs.gov allows people to provide bank account details needed to receive electronic payment rather than waiting for a check.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ConnieM08010278

simplyredc RT @mutludc: Coronavirus stimulus checks: IRS launches online form to get money faster @NBCNews https://t.co/Fr3n0EDMyD 52 minutes ago

WSarahjessie

super_super_fan_ RT @NBCNews: The IRS released an online form that allows Americans to upload their bank account information so they can get coronavirus sti… 58 minutes ago

TaffeyLewis3

Taffey Lewis @SpeakerPelosi No delay, lying old bag. "Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly… https://t.co/dQBtFyNdwp 1 hour ago

TaffeyLewis3

Taffey Lewis @LinRoth4 @mattdizwhitlock No. "Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as plan… https://t.co/1fAEqfvzxb 2 hours ago

JohnRDundon

John R. Dundon II EA Coronavirus stimulus checks: IRS launches online form to get money faster https://t.co/oHgrAZjbR6 via @nbcnews 7 hours ago

TheLatinaCircle

Latina Circle RT @juliaforboston: The IRS released an online form Wednesday that allows people to upload their bank account information so they can get t… 7 hours ago

darlajane

darla shelden Coronavirus stimulus checks: IRS launches online form to get money faster https://t.co/GEWJQoYmiq via @nbcnews #SahilKapur #JoshLederman 7 hours ago

juliaforboston

Julia Mejia The IRS released an online form Wednesday that allows people to upload their bank account information so they can g… https://t.co/SooMIes2QY 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.