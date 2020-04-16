Global  

LOCAL PHARMACIES CHANGE

The tr?

State?

Several pharmacies are changing how they do business.

Some adjusting store hours?

While others are starting new delivery services.... poole's pharmacy care in owensboro is continuing to provide medication and other critical health care services to patients.... managers say?

They've even set up tarps?

Plexi glass?

And utilized their delivery service?

When it comes to ensuring the safety of customers and employees.... "the main thing we need to do is serve those patients.

So as an independent pharmacy in sort of a smaller town like this we are able to essentially keep delivery as a big priority don't have the ability to do that so we are able to sort of increase that so we can take peoples medications out to them during this time."

Managers say?

Employees are continuing to stay safe?

By covering their faces?

Keeping a safe distance from everyone?

And always washing their




