Thomas Tull Makes Big Donation Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:21s - Published now Thomas Tull Makes Big Donation The partial owner of the Steelers and Hollywood producer, Thomas Tull, donated $4.2 million to local hospitals that serve mostly black communities. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Josh Miller RT @HamiltonCollege: Thomas Tull '92 makes $4.2M donation to Pittsburgh-area hospitals on Major League Baseball's Jackie Robinson Day. http… 1 hour ago Hamilton College Thomas Tull '92 makes $4.2M donation to Pittsburgh-area hospitals on Major League Baseball's Jackie Robinson Day.… https://t.co/O3PLd1E2Sb 11 hours ago