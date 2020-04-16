Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kid Uses Free Time in Quarantine to Create Elaborate Chain Reaction Set Up to Put Football in Bin

Kid Uses Free Time in Quarantine to Create Elaborate Chain Reaction Set Up to Put Football in Bin

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Kid Uses Free Time in Quarantine to Create Elaborate Chain Reaction Set Up to Put Football in Bin

Kid Uses Free Time in Quarantine to Create Elaborate Chain Reaction Set Up to Put Football in Bin

While staying at home during lockdown due to coronavirus, this kid made an elaborate chain reaction set-up in her yard leading up to the driveway.

She kicked a football towards a bin that set the motion going.

Finally, one of the balls hit the car, which moved towards a trashcan in the driveway, causing the ball kept on the windshield to drop into the bin.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.