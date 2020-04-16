He's done it! Captain Tom, 99, finishes $15 million walk

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran, completed 100 laps of his garden on Thursday, raising more than $15 million for the UK health service.

Edward Baran reports.

99-year-old British war veteran Tom Moore completed 100 laps of his garden on Thursday (April 16).

In doing so he raised more than 12 million pounds - that's $15 million - for the UK health service, and captured the hearts of the nation.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ARMY VETERAN TOM MOORE SAYING: "I think it's an absolutely fantastic sum of money.

You would not have imagined that sort of money.

It's unbelievable that people have been so kind to give that sort of the money to the national health service, and maybe I was responsible for starting it but not deliberately.

It was purely gratitude for what they've done for me." The retired army captain has used a walking frame with wheels to move around since breaking his hip.

He set himself the target of walking the 25 meters around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30th.

His original target was 1,000 pounds.

But that modest aim was blown away as worldwide media attention zoomed in on his garden in Bedfordshire in central England.

He completed the walk to praise from around the country and beyond And a salute from soldiers in the regiment which replaced the one he served in in India and Burma during World War Two.




