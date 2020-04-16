Australian creates 'floating' DIY table to kill COVID-19 lockdown boredom

Global  

An Australian man managed to build a tensegrity table from scratch after seeing it online during his COVID-19 lockdown.

Peter, who has ADHD, showcases the finished product of eight hours of hard work.

He told Newsflare: "I’m stuck in isolation got bored built this...eight hours to build from nothing to what it looks like.

"I have ADHD and I believe it’s a superpower, not a mental illness as it’s often portrayed.

"I built it because I’m in isolation and I have way too much free time on my hands!

It keeps me sane!

"I saw this project done by someone else and made it bigger."




