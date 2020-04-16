Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Governor Cuomo Orders All NY Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public

Governor Cuomo Orders All NY Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Governor Cuomo Orders All NY Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public
COVID-19 has left over 11,500 dead and 203,000 people infected in New York.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheresaMarkoPT

Dr. Theresa Marko, DPT, OCS New York Governor Orders Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public https://t.co/uXd7ZxFPoh 22 minutes ago

vincent_downing

Vincent Downing New York Governor Orders Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public https://t.co/PdszYaBA16 4 hours ago

123_NEWS_USA

123 NEWS USA New York Governor Orders Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public https://t.co/UGLN2goUYl 5 hours ago

Underpressure60

Diana❌ RT @OmahaSpeak: New York Governor Orders Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public https://t.co/WBOCWPzyyT 6 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #NewYork Governor Andrew Cuomo Orders Residents to Wear Masks in Public; Says Order from #April 17 https://t.co/6L2bJvVL9W 6 hours ago

OmahaSpeak

Speak out omaha New York Governor Orders Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public https://t.co/WBOCWPzyyT 8 hours ago

DinshawAvari

Dinshaw Avari Makes sense...practical instructions New York Governor Orders Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public https://t.co/8MtHQFDfcT 9 hours ago

TruthandTennis

Martyn Collins, Esq. New York Governor Orders Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public - The New York Times https://t.co/xAuXZIp3zg via @GoogleNews 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.