shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We're Open Omaha: Inner 10 Weapons & Training TOGETHER INPERSON, WE STILLCAN COME TOGETHERAS A COMMUNITY.K-M-T-V HAS STARTEDA CAMPAIGN CALLED"WE'RE OPEN OMAHA."IT'S A PARTNERSHIPBETWEEN US ANDOUR LOCALBUSINESSES WITHONE GOAL - GETTINGTHEM THROUGH THISTOUGH TIME.EVERY DAY, WE'LLSHINE A LIGHT ON ABUSINESS ORRESTAURANT THATCONTINUES TO SERVEOUR COMMUNITY ANDOURNEIGHBORHOODS.THIS MORNING...3 NEWS NOW ANCHORMAYA SAENZ CHECKSOUT INNER-10WEAPONS ANDTRAINING."INNER 10WEAPONS ANDTRAINING IS ANINDOOR SHOOTINGRANGE.THEY OFFERCONCEALED CARRYCLASSES FOR ALLLEVELS OFSHOOTERS.RIGHT NOW ...THEY'RE OPEN ANDBUSIER THAN EVER."1:08 - 1:14"WE DO GUN SALES,WE DOAMMUNITION SALES,GUN SMITHING,AND THENTRANSFERS FORPEOPLE WHO BUYONLINE."LOCATED NEAR BLAIRHIGH ROAD ANDSORENSENPARKWAY.....THE SHOOTINGRANGE HAS SEEN ANINCREASE INBUSINESS SINCECOVID-19.7:32 - 7:37" PEOPLE WOULDBUY FIREARMSBECAUSE THEYCOLLECT THEM ANDTHEY WANT THEM,NOW THEY'REBUYING THEMBECAUSE THEY'RECONCERNED ABOUTTHEIR SAFETY."OWNER JACQUESCLERC SAYS THIS IS INPART DUE TO PEOPLEPANIC BUYING.HE SAYS THISHAPPENS WHENPEOPLE ARE FEARFUL.3:59 - 4:26"THE LAST ONE WEHAD WAS FROM THEVEGAS SHOOTING.THAT CREATEDQUITE A BIT OFSCARE BUTNOTHING TO THISDEGREE.THE INDUSTRY AS AWHOLE HAS NEVERSEEN THIS KIND OFPURCHASING ONAMMUNITIONSPECIFICALLY.MY DISTRIBUTORS -I'VE GOT SALESGUYS WHO HAVEBEEN IN THEINDUSTRY FOR OVER20 YEARS, AND THEYSAY THEY'VE NEVERIN THEIR LIFE SEENTHIS TYPE OFPURCHASE LEVEL."THIS HAS LED TO ANAMMUNITIONSHORTAGEEVERYWHERE.3:02 3:35"WE HAD SUCH ANINFLUX OFPURCHASING OVERTHE COUNTER, ITWAS TO THE LEVELTHAT OURDISTRIBUTORSCOULDN'T HANDLE.SO THERE WAS ASHORTAGEAVAILABLETHROUGH THEDISTRIBUTORS.SO WE HAD TOLIMIT THE AMOUNTOF AMMO THATYOU COULDPURCHASE ANDTHEN WECOMPLETELY SHUTIT DOWN TO ONLYRANGE USE.THAT'S ONLYBECAUSE WE RENTFIREARMS, AND IFWE DON'T HAVETHE AMMUNITIONAVAILABLE WHAT'STHE POINT OFHAVING THEFIREARMS FORRENTALS AND INORDER TO STAY INBUSINESS WE WANTTO HAVE THEAVAILABLEAMMUNITION ONTHE WALL."THEY'VE INCREASEDTHE NUMBER OFCLASSES THEY OFFERAND CHANGING THEIRCLASS SIZE FROM 18PEOPLE TO UNDER 10.1:51 - 2:03"WE USUALLYSCHEDULE ONAVERAGE ABOUTTWO TO THREE AMONTH ANDRECENTLY WE'VEEXPANDED TOACCOMMODATETHE INFLUX.WE'VE SEEN UP TOTHREE CLASSES AWEEK NOW."TO CONTINUEBUSINESS ...THEY ARE FOCUSINGON CLEANLINESS.9:46 - 9:55"IT'S BETWEENEVERY SHOOTEROUR FIREARMS GETWIPED DOWN, OURCREDIT CARDREADERS WE'REWIPING THEMDOWNCONSTANTLY, DOORHANDLES - PEOPLECOMING INCONSTANTLY."AND PRACTICINGSOCIAL DISTANCING.10:19 - 10:35"WE HAVE APERFECT PROP FORTHAT.THIS IS A BARRETTM107, IT'S A 50 CAL.IT'S A RENTALFIREARM.WE USE IT ON THERANGE.A LOT OFCUSTOMERS SHOOTTHIS.AND THIS IS APERFECT EXAMPLEON HOW FAR YOUNEED TO BE."FOR NOW BUSINESSIS SOMEWHATBUSINESS AS USUAL..BUT CLERC SAYS HEEXPECTS ASLOWDOWN ...AS THE WEEKS GO BYAND PEOPLE BECOMEMORE CONSERVATIVEWITH THEIR FUNDS...AND NOT COMING INFOR ENTERTAINMENTPURCHASES.6:32 - 6:56"WE HAVE NOTCHANGED OURHOURS AT ALL YET.POSSIBLY HERE INTHE NEXT SEVERALWEEKS.I DO SEE ASLOWDOWNCOMING.IF THAT OCCURS,WE WILL CHANGEOUR HOURS ANDPROBABLY HAVE TOCUT BACK ON SOMESTAFF.6:49 BUT WE WILLDO OUR BEST TOENSURE ALL OF OURSTAFF AREEMPLOYED AS MUCHAS POSSIBLE."MAYA SAENZ...3NNONCE AGAIN...INNER-10 WEAPONSAND TRAINING ISLOCATED NEAR 89THAND MILITARY.THE HOURS ARE ONTHE SCREEN.YOU CAN FIND MOREINFORMATION ON IT...AND OTHER OPENBUSINESSES ON OURWEBPAGE...UNDER THE SPECIALSECTION CALLED "WEARE OPEN OMAHA."





