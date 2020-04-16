Trump Supporters Protest Statewide Shutdowns Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:37s - Published 3 hours ago Trump Supporters Protest Statewide Shutdowns Protesters in some cities took to the streets to protest stay-at-home measures designed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this HuffPost Australia Trump Supporters Protest Statewide Shutdowns https://t.co/iUoRO2wZSU 2 hours ago