WWII Veteran aged 99 raises over €14 million (£12 million) for healthcare workers in the UK

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Captain Thomas Moore is raising money for frontline healthcare workers in the UK by walking a 100 laps around his garden before his 100th Birthday.

He has already smashed his target of a £1,000 and raised over £12 million.View on euronews

