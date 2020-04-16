Eccentric Elder! Watch This Great-Gran Dress in Funny & Goofy Costumes to Entertain During Lockdown! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:09s - Published now Eccentric Elder! Watch This Great-Gran Dress in Funny & Goofy Costumes to Entertain During Lockdown! People of all ages are looking for some laughs and levity during this time of lockdown and isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

