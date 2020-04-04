Global  

Two Dozen Rohingya People Died Adrift At Sea

Bangladesh Coast Guard officials confirmed that at least two dozen ethnic Rohingya died on a ship.

Reuters reports that 382 people were rescued from the ship that had been drifting at sea for weeks.

Human rights groups believe more vessels carrying Rohingya are currently adrift at sea.

Rohingya is a Muslim minority that has sought refuge for years in Southeast Asia.

With coronavirus lockdowns in Malaysia and Thailand, it is far more difficult for the group to find safety.

The 382 rescued people will be sent to Myanmar.

