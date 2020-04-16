Sassy seven-year-old records a funny rap about coronavirus Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published now Sassy seven-year-old records a funny rap about coronavirus This super sassy seven-year-old recorded a funny tongue-in-cheek rap about coronavirus.Padmé Tatum and her parents spent just one long day at home rehearsing and recording this rap song and music video.The mini performer - wearing backwards cap and pink unicorn t-shirt - rapped about her unruly hair, daring to tell her mum she's bored and calling her nan.Written by her mum Rochelle, 30, the song sees little Padmé moan about "the same old crap" to do indoors and her winging parents.Tattoo artist Rochelle, and dad Darren, 31, a retail worker, appear in the video as Padmé's backing singers.Mum Rochelle, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, also mum to Willow, three, said she was inspired by other corona-themed covers she'd seen on the internet.She said: "Padmé loved the idea. I usually make silly little videos, and she always wants to get involved."When I told her I'd written her a little song, she was really happy."The clip was filmed by the family on April 13. 0

