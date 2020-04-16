‘If WHO knew the gravity of…’: US President Donald Trump doubles down on allegations

US President Donald Trump doubled down on allegations that WHO didn't do enough to prevent the spread of the virus.

“WHO's guidance had failed to control their borders at a very crucial phase, quickly unleashing the contagion around the world.

That was a horrible, tragic mistake.

Or perhaps they knew.

I'm sure they didn't know the gravity of it, but perhaps they knew.

Because if they knew the gravity, that would be an even worse offense," said Trump.

Trump also said that data indicated the US is ‘past the peak’ of the pandemic.

