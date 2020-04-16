The story of Captain Tom Moore's walk Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 06:57s - Published now The story of Captain Tom Moore's walk How the 99-year-old veteran has raised millions for the NHS and captured hearts around the world. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ms Ⓥanilla Rose RT @docrussjackson: Such a heartwarming story: everyone should applaud the inspirational Captain Tom Moore! It's also worth noting that th… 8 minutes ago Leigh Day Medical Negligence Captain Tom Moore has completed his garden walk and raised over £12m for the NHS. An inspiring story and an incredi… https://t.co/xdgC9AzqPa 1 hour ago