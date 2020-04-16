Tucson 10-year-old writes thank you cards for essential workers Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:00s - Published now Tucson 10-year-old writes thank you cards for essential workers A local 10-year-old is spending his time writing thank you cards to give to essential workers during the coronavirus. 0

