Updates for the SAT and ACT tests Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:46s - Published now Updates for the SAT and ACT tests A number of changes could be coming to the SAT and ACT exams if schools do not reopen at the end of April. 0

MORE TIME TO STUDY.THE COLLEGE BOARD PLANS TOOFFER THE TEST ONCE A MONTHSTARTING IN AUGUST.THE TEST WAS INITIALLYSCHEDULED FOR MAY --THEN GOTBACK PUSHED BACK TO JUNE --BEFORE THIS CHANGE.THE COLLEGE BOARD IS ALSOPREPARING AN ONLINE VERSION OFTHE S-A-T AND A-C-T, AS ABACKUP PLAN - IN CASE SCHOOLSREMAIN CLOSED INTO THE FALL.STUDENTS WOULD NEED A WEB CAM--AND WOULD NEED TO LEAVE THEIRCOMPUTER'S MICROPHONE ON SOADMINISTRATORS COULD MONITORTHE TEST REMOTELY BEFOREYOU TAKE THE TEST DOUBLE CHECKYOUR DREAM SCHOOL'SREQUIREMENTS A NUMBER OFCOLLEGES HAVE ALREADY CHANGEDTHEIR ADMISSION POLICIES ANDWON'T REQUIRE THE S- A-T ORA-C-T EXAMS FOR STUDENTSSTARTING IN THE FALL.





