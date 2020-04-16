Global  

Salman Khan’s stern message for those attacking cops & doctors: ‘For few Jokers…’

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:21s - Published
In a stern message, Salman Khan rebuked lockdown violators and those attacking cops and doctors.

In an Instagram video, Salman said, “It’s bizarre that you’re attacking the ones who are saving your lives.

The ones testing positive are escaping from hospitals.

Where will you go?

Where are you running?

Towards life or death?” Watch the video for more details.

