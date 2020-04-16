Global  

Rams Center Brian Allen First Known NFL Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Rams Center Brian Allen First Known NFL Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Rams Center Brian Allen First Known NFL Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Los Angeles Rams Center Brian Allen has become the first known NFL player to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Katie Johnston reports.

