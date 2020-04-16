Rams Center Brian Allen First Known NFL Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published now Rams Center Brian Allen First Known NFL Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus Los Angeles Rams Center Brian Allen has become the first known NFL player to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Hill Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen becomes first NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/STWJaQFumX https://t.co/hRHJGPKdH1 4 seconds ago V-Card RT @TMZ: L.A. Rams' Brian Allen Tests Positive For COVID-19, 'I Couldn't Smell Anything' https://t.co/QJl6LEnAsD 5 minutes ago Brian Friedland Rams center Brian Allen tested positive for coronavirus One has to wonder if this will impact the NFL season start… https://t.co/NOKvjS0ZUM 7 minutes ago Sheraz Khan RT @CNN: Brian Allen, a center for the Los Angeles Rams, is the first active NFL player to publicly disclose his positive test for Covid-19… 8 minutes ago Dextrous. RT @YahooNews: Rams center Brian Allen becomes first known NFL player to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/stleyWXUC1 https://t.co… 10 minutes ago e.o RT @AroundTheNFL: Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen first known NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/SPdXwfb0bt https:/… 10 minutes ago Sheraz Khan RT @LindseyThiry: Rams center Brian Allen tested positive for coronavirus, and has experienced slight symptoms, but is feeling much better,… 11 minutes ago Slappy Pappy RT @BrandonPerna: Jay Glazer's breaking news was that Rams center Brian Allen contracted coronavirus from the new Rams Logo 16 minutes ago