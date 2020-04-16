Global  

Man Joins Virtual Meeting With Co-Workers While Sitting in a Hot Tub Outdoors

This man was working from home during the coronavirus quarantine.

As it was a nice day outside, he decided to use his hot tub.

So he put a shirt on, sat in the bubbling water, and joined in a virtual meeting with his co-workers with his laptop propped on a table.

