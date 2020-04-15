Dow Movers: BA, UNH

Global  

In early trading on Thursday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%.

Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 2.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 5.0%.

Boeing is lower by about 57.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.7%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.3% on the day.




