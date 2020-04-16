Tip Leads Police To 17 Bodies At A New Jersey Nursing Home Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:34s - Published now Tip Leads Police To 17 Bodies At A New Jersey Nursing Home A tip of a body in a shed led Andover Police to one of New Jersey’s largest nursing homes Monday evening where they found 17 bodies in the facility’s morgue. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this