A shocking case of a pregnant Covid-19 patient rejected by 7 Mumbai hospitals

A shocking case of a pregnant Covid-19 patient rejected by 7 Mumbai hospitals

A shocking case of a pregnant Covid-19 patient rejected by 7 Mumbai hospitals

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is inching towards 3,000 with Mumbai alone accounting for 1896 cases till the noon of April 16.

Mumbai witnessed a case of abject apathy on Wednesday, with a pregnant COVID-19 positive woman being refused admission by seven hospitals in the city.

The BMC is now all set to order a probe into the incident.

Watch the video for all the details.

