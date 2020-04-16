Global  

Star's Rosette Orbit Around Our Galaxy’s Black Hole 'Proves Einstein Right'

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Researchers were studying star S2, hurtling through space at about 3% the speed of light, as it orbited the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, and found it moves just like Einstein’s general theory of relativity predicted.

