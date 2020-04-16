PGA Tour Announces Plans To Re-Start Season Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 00:33s - Published now PGA Tour Announces Plans To Re-Start Season The PGA Tour announced Thursday its plan to re-start its season beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on June 8th. Katie Johnston reports. 0

