Women allegedly throw bags of spit at houses during coronavirus outbreak in India

At least four women were allegedly seen spitting in polythene bags and throwing them inside houses in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

At least four women were allegedly seen spitting in polythene bags and throwing them inside houses in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

The incident took place in Kota district on Sunday (April 12) and was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.

A resident of the area said they saw at least four women, along with children, spitting in bags and throwing them inside the houses.

According to local media, the accused fled the spot as soon as they realised the incidents were caught on camera.

"When we realised what they were doing, we called them but they immediately ran away," a local said.

Rajasthan Police has taken cognisance of the matter while municipal corporation machines have sanitised the houses in the area.

"We received a complaint that some women were spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses of residents in an area in Kota.

Municipal corporation machines have been called to sanitise the houses along with the area," Gumanpura Circle Inspector said.

All major cities in India have been named COVID-19 'red zone' hotspots.




