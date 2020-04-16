Global  

Notre-Dame's bells ring out one year after the horrific fire that took the world by storm

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:49s - Published
The world-famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, France rung out its bells exactly one year after the tragic fire that destroyed parts of the building.

In footage captured on April 15, the bells are heard ringing while people applaud healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

The filmer said online: "One year after the fire, her bells rang again amidst applause."

