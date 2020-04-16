Michael Che to Pay Rent for NYC Public Housing Tenants The ‘SNL' star will cover one month's rent for 160 units in the NYC public housing project his late grandmother lived in.

The 'Weekend Update' host recently lost his grandmother due to complications from COVID-19.

Che also expressed how "crazy" it is that public housing tenants are still expected to make rent during the pandemic.

Michael Che, via Instagram He added that he hopes “the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing at the very least.”