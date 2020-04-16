Global  

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Jalen Green Mixtape
CBB’s No. 3 prospect Jalen Green is skipping college for the G-League
OldStudGrove

Chad Watching Jalen Green's mixtape, holy***this kid can play 39 minutes ago

ItsDJTreez

DJ Treez #WinOrLearn RT @Ballislife: Jalen Green’s Senior season was absolutely INSANE!!! OFFICIAL Mixtape! @JalenRomande https://t.co/tbstptLC3H 9 hours ago

atiellefillet

atiellefilletmignon Just watched Jalen Green’s hoop mixtape, MANNNN THAT BOIII NICE NICE 5 days ago

RyoRyo719

R.SACO Jalen Green INSANE High School Mixtape! #1 Player In High School & CEO O... https://t.co/GmccaMFHLV @YouTube 5 days ago

