Jalen Green Mixtape Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:23s - Published now CBB’s No. 3 prospect Jalen Green is skipping college for the G-League 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chad Watching Jalen Green's mixtape, holy***this kid can play 39 minutes ago DJ Treez #WinOrLearn RT @Ballislife: Jalen Green’s Senior season was absolutely INSANE!!! OFFICIAL Mixtape! @JalenRomande https://t.co/tbstptLC3H 9 hours ago atiellefilletmignon Just watched Jalen Green’s hoop mixtape, MANNNN THAT BOIII NICE NICE 5 days ago R.SACO Jalen Green INSANE High School Mixtape! #1 Player In High School & CEO O... https://t.co/GmccaMFHLV @YouTube 5 days ago