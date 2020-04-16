Global  

We're Open Y'all: Rock n Boho Clothing

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:30s
Just because you are stuck at home doesn’t mean you have to look like it!

Rock-n-Boho Clothing is a popup shop full of hippie, Bohemian, 70's era looks!

Owner Michelle Vejar wants you to know her groovy boutique is “Open Y’all!” Even though all of her pop-up events have all been cancelled, her store is still open online.

Treat yourself to a trendy new look and have it shipped right to your door.

Help out this local business by heading online and shopping today at https://rocknbohoclothing.com/

