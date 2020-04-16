How to Lead Others with Optimism through Unprecedented Times

For businesses, the coronavirus pandemic offers a new set of challenges that were most likely never planned for.

And for those that lead these businesses, it can be a time of uncertainty and stress.

Beth Ridley, a leadership expert and organizational culture consultant, joins us with her learnings from company CEOs to explain how businesses can lead with optimism, courage and compassion for others during and after the coronavirus crisis.

Visit TheBrimfulLife.com to find more resources to lead with optimism during challenging times.