Watch: Cheetah helicopter makes emergency landing on highway near Hindon

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The two-seater helicopter with a pilot and his associate took off from the Hindon airbase at around 8 am.

An IAF officer said that the helicopter was on a mission to bring some samples from Leh.

He further added that the copper was brought back to the airbase promptly.

