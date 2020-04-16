Nurses Union: Workers Were Suspended For Refusing to Treat COVID-19 Patients Without N95 Masks Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:12s - Published 1 hour ago Nurses Union: Workers Were Suspended For Refusing to Treat COVID-19 Patients Without N95 Masks The National Nurses Union is speaking out, saying a group of nurses in a California hospital were suspended because they refused to treat COVID-19 patients without N95 masks. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this