Video Chat Vocals! Latvian Choirs Sing on Video Chat to Perform, Practice, & Keep Spirits High! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:17s - Published now Video Chat Vocals! Latvian Choirs Sing on Video Chat to Perform, Practice, & Keep Spirits High! That’s certainly one way to video chat. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

