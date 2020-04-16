Global  

Guinness-on-wheels service a hit for Belfast

Guinness-on-wheels service a hit for Belfast

Guinness-on-wheels service a hit for Belfast

An enterprising Belfast publican is pulling pints on people’s doorsteps in a novel response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mobile bar staff pour drinks out of refitted vans into plastic glasses using latex gloves.

Beers are then left on the doorstep with no contact with customers.

