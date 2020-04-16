Cyclist Files Police Reports Against Chris Cuomo

The Hill is reporting a 65-year old cyclist in Long Island, N.Y., has filed a police report against Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo and the cyclist got into a fiery exchange in front of Cuomo's sprawling estate on Easter Sunday, according to a New York Post report.

The reported filing with the East Hampton Police Department.

Cuomo tested positive for the coronavirus and has been in quarantine in new newly purchased Hamptons mansion.

Instead of staying inside, as his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested, Cuomo was outside with friends and family.

Cuomo is still considered contagious and can pass the virus to others.

The cyclist approached Cuomo and said he should stay in doors.

Cuomo then allegedly threatened the biker.

"'Who the hell are you?!

I can do what I want!'

He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’" "He said, ‘This is not the end of this.

You’ll deal with this later.

We will meet again.’ If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is."