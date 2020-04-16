Coronavirus Latest: New Castle County Officials Delivering PPE Supplies For First Responders Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published now The delivery included gloves, thermometers masks, and face shields. 0

Coronavirus Latest: New Castle County Officials Delivering PPE Supplies For First Responders
THE EAGLES SETTING A GOODEXAMPLE THERE DAN.THANK YOU.NOW TO NEW CASTLE COUNTY.MORE FIRST RESPONDERS AREGETTING MUCH NEEDED PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT.THE COUNTY DROPPED OFF ADELIVERY AT THE AETNA HOOK ANDLATTER COMPANY IN NEWARK.THE COUNTY IS THAT DELIVERINGTO MULTIPLE AGENCIES TODAY AND





