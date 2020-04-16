Global  

AOC: "Legitimate" To Talk About Biden Sex Assault Allegations

AOC: 'Legitimate' To Talk About Biden Sex Assault Allegations

AOC: "Legitimate" To Talk About Biden Sex Assault Allegations

On Tuesday, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez discussed the sexual assault allegations against Joe biden.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

According to the Hill, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the allegation during an online forum hosted by The Wing, a women’s network.

"I think it's legitimate to talk about these things." "And if we want, if we again want to have integrity, you can't say, you know — both believe women, support all of this, until it inconveniences you, until it inconveniences us."

