Aur Batao: How is lockdown treating Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Kirti Kulhari

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee gets candid with the cast of Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please!

As India continues to reel under lockdown, in this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, RJ Stutee talks to Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Kirti Kulhari via video conference.

The actors reveal their lockdown routine and more.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.