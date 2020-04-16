Is Obama's Endorsement A Good Thing For Biden?

Former President Barack Obama endorsed his former veep, Joe Biden, for the Democratic nomination for President.

But, according to the NY Post, the endorsement may not help Biden.

Biden is hoping that Black Americans and liberal Americans will turn out to vote for Biden they way they did for Obama.

However, the Post argues his endorsements for other candidates have not led to victories.

In 2009 he backed John Corzine for Governor of New Jersey.

Chris Christie won.

He backed Arlen Spector to see him lose in a primary.

He backed Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump.

In 2010 and 2014, Obama backed candidates in the House and Senate lost throughout the country.