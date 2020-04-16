Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WWII Vet Raises Millions For NHS

WWII Vet Raises Millions For NHS

Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 02:16s - Published
WWII Vet Raises Millions For NHS

WWII Vet Raises Millions For NHS

Tom Moore, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, raised over $15 million for England’s National Health Service after walking 100 laps around his backyard.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fight2dieV

Fight2Die_VET 'Captain Tom, you're an inspiration': 99-year-old WWII veteran raises millions for UK health service https://t.co/VrVGuQ2EEn 48 minutes ago

KSLA

KSLA News 12 MILLIONS WITHIN DAYS; The British army veteran who started walking laps in his garden as part of a humble fundraise… https://t.co/zoRwwizBp3 51 minutes ago

abnalye79675481

abnalyemen RT @abnalye79675481: UK WWII veteran raises millions for the NHS by walking laps in his garden https://t.co/tuvYcyXZFK 1 hour ago

WHSVnews

WHSVnews WWII veteran, age 99, raises millions for UK health service https://t.co/rfIxGocMdj 1 hour ago

sheeda418

Sheeda 🏌🏽‍♀️#KHive RT @starsandstripes: The WWII veteran's family thought it would be a stretch to reach his original 1,000-pound fundraising goal. He ended u… 2 hours ago

fox11reno

Fox Reno A 99-year-old British army veteran who started walking laps in his garden as part of a humble fundraiser for the Na… https://t.co/cELa2Blxbl 2 hours ago

AdminSmith

Admin_Andre Heart of a hero: 99-year-old WWII vet raises $16 million for health services :: https://t.co/u7K6nF2p0H… https://t.co/T45u3OmpTA 3 hours ago

fox7austin

FOX 7 Austin A 99-year-old WWII veteran has raised millions for the National Health Service in the U.K. https://t.co/qUPiX0vgJM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.