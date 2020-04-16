WWII Vet Raises Millions For NHS Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 02:16s - Published 1 hour ago WWII Vet Raises Millions For NHS Tom Moore, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, raised over $15 million for England’s National Health Service after walking 100 laps around his backyard. 0

