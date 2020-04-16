TikTok Star Ariana Lee Says With More Users On The App More Trends Are Created

Students are out of school, businesses are closed and we are all stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but if there is one app everyone is turning to for entertainment or to pass the time it is TikTok.

Truth, the youth smoking prevention campaign, kicked off a TikTok challenge called #WerkItFromHome where users are strutting their stuff to RuPaul's song, Supermodel.

Arianna Lee, who has over eight million followers on the platform, told Cheddar Thursday that the campaign is a creative way to tell people to stay at home.