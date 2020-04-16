Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Britney Spears Dances to Ex Justin Timberlake's Song While Recounting Breakup Nearly 20 years after their breakup, Spears uploaded a video of her dancing to ex-boyfriend Timberlake's 2018 single, "Filthy." Britney Spears, via Instagram Britney Spears, via Instagram Timberlake replied to his ex's social media shout out with several laughing and praising hand emojis.

The couple, who dated from 1999 to 2002, is often remembered for the matching denim outfits they wore to the 2001 American Music Awards.

The crooner married actress Jessica Biel in 2012, and the couple welcomed their son, Silas, in 2015.

Spears, who is now dating Sam Asghari, has two sons — Sean, 14, and Jayden James, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

