Paper Mill Bursts into Flames in Jay, Maine

Occurred on April 15, 2020 / Jay, Maine, USA Info from Licensor: "I was in my big rig when I noticed that the pile of chips looked funky.

As soon as I took my phone out, the explosion happened.

Other truckers on the radio had some NSFW words to say, as the eruption shook my truck and rang in my ears.

Debris immediately started falling from the sky, and covered my truck completely in half processed wood chips that were tainted and would be poisonous.

This did damage to my truck, as well as melted the paint off where it landed."